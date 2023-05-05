Posted: May 05, 2023 3:15 PMUpdated: May 05, 2023 3:15 PM

Nathan Thompson

A somber ceremony was held Friday afternoon at the Delaware Tribal Complex to remember and honor Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW), and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP).

About 40 people attended the event, wearing red — some with a red handprint painted over their mouths — a symbol to remember Native American voices who have been silenced.

McKenzie Loffer with the Delaware Tribe says it is important to remember those in the Native American community who have been lost

Just before an honor walk around the pond, some who gathered held pictures of missing or murdered relatives and friends. They told the crowd about their honored person, with many tears shed.

The Delaware Tribe offers several resources for families that experience domestic violence, including protection order services that the tribe will offer to anyone — Native and Non-Native included.

Below is a photo gallery from Friday's event.

