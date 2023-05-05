Posted: May 05, 2023 9:46 AMUpdated: May 05, 2023 9:46 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet for their regular weekly meeting on Monday morning to take care of mostly regular business items.

The commissioners are expected to take action on providing an underground right-of-way easement to Public Service Company of Oklahoma for electric service to the future Emergency Operations Center on Bison Road.

Additionally, the commissioners will hear several reports from county agencies and accept a proclamation from Oklahoma Home and Community Education.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on Monday and will be held on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in downtown Bartlesville. The meeting is open to the public.