Posted: May 05, 2023 9:15 AMUpdated: May 05, 2023 9:15 AM

Tom Davis

Still no education bill(s) out of the state legislature are on the governor's desk, but our local lawmakers remain hopeful.

Appearing on CAPITOL CALL on KWON Friday powered by Phillips 66, State Reps John B. Kane and Judd Strom along with State Senator Julie Daniels were a bit surprised after all the work on the education bills by both chambers that more suggestions have been submitted.

As it stands, a bill providing school choice tax credits for parents sits in the House of Representatives, and that's where it will stay until the Senate passes a public education funding plan, according to House Speaker Charles McCall.

It's part of a weeks-long showdown between the House and Senate chambers at odds over teacher raises, student funding and private school tax credits.

Rep. Judd Strom says it s difficult to work on the state's budget with the education bills in limbo. Strom smiled when he said that "we can blame how well our state's economy has been performing on all these requests coming in for more state funds."

Senator Julie Daniels had her Senate Bill 613 signed into law by Governor Stitt this week. The law bans gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies for children under the 18.