Posted: May 05, 2023 2:06 AMUpdated: May 05, 2023 2:06 AM

Tom Davis

It was a short but sweet graduation ceremony for the Wesleyan Christian School Senior Class of 2023 Thursday night. All thirteen of them.

The commencement exercises barely took an hour, but it was filled with prayer, multimedia presentations, and great speeches from valedictorians Matthew Marquez and Neveah Ashlock along with guest speaker Kameron Nettleton.

The graduation ceremony was carried live on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and 95.1 and it was sponsored by: Wesleyan Christian School; Wesleyan Kiddie College; Timmons Sheet Metal; Bartnet I-P; and LaJuana Duncan Farm Bureau Insurance.