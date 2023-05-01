News
City of Bartlesville
Bartlesville City Council Approves Incentives
Nathan Thompson
The Bartlesville City Council unanimously approved a pair of incentives Monday night to bring Whataburger and Neal's Homestore to town.
Chris Batchelder, the vice president of business development for the Bartlesville Development Authority, presented the Whataburger plan to the council. He says the franchisee, who operates other locations for Whataburger in eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas, is excited to begin construction.
David Wood, the BDA's president, made the presentation to the council on the incentive with Neal's Homestore. He says bringing another business to Bartlesville that sells furniture and electronics is good for the economy as a whole. He says any other Bartlesville business that is looking to grow is welcome to approach the BDA to see if there would be an incentive for that, too.
