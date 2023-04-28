Posted: Apr 28, 2023 1:47 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2023 1:48 PM

Nathan Thompson

Registered voters in the city of Bartlesville will head to the polls on Tuesday, May 9 to cast ballots on a new franchise agreement for electric service with AEP/PSO.

explains what the agreement entails. Michael Gordon, spokesperson for the utility,

Gordon says even though the vote only comes up every 25 years, it allows PSO to safely operate and maintain the electric grid within the city limits. If the vote fails, PSO will still provide electric service, but it would be more cumbersome for the utility to collect the necessary fees from the city to operate the electric grid.