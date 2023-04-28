Posted: Apr 28, 2023 9:16 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2023 9:16 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for a long morning of duties.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone in downtown Bartlesville to potentially award bids for Phase One of the new County Emergency Operations. They will also take action on a resolution for settled lawsuits with opioid manufacturers, distributors and retailers.

After taking care of other pieces of business at the Administration Building, the commissioners will reconvene at 11 a.m. Monday for their annual inspection tour of the Washington County Correctional Facility.

Following the jail tour, the commissioners will move back to the Administration Building for adjournment.