Apr 25, 2023

Nathan Thompson

The new State Highway 123 bridge over the Caney River between Bartlesville and Dewey opened Tuesday, joining the two cities’ west sides once again.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation began allowing traffic on the bridge during the midday hours on Tuesday. The new bridge has been aligned to the intersection of Hensley Boulevard and Delaware Avenue, instead of the previous location at Hensley and Cherokee.

Delaware and Cherokee avenues remain closed at the intersection as additional road work is still underway. Once completed, there will be traffic signals at the intersections. Until those are installed and turned on, the intersections have four-way stops.

The old tress-style bridge that once crossed the Caney is being demolished.

The new bridge construction took just over a year, when it was expected to take two years to complete. However, abnormally dry weather allowed ODOT contractors to get ahead and stay ahead of the construction schedule.