Posted: Apr 22, 2023 6:19 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2023 6:24 AM

Tom Davis

Drawing large employers to Oklahoma was the major topic on CAPITOL CALL powered by Phillips 66 on KWON on Friday.

Representative John B. Kane said big companies such as Panasonic and a large solar panel company are examining the possibilites of setting up shop in Oklahoma, but they are not the only ones.

Kane said the incentives that are already on the books are very good, but the extra incentives to bring a plant to the state-owned industiral park in Pryor are a bit richer.

Representative Judd Strom said that now, with rural broadband, Oklahome should be a place for any company to come with out central location, major interstate highways and a freindly business climate.

Strom said business relations with Taiwan got a boost this week when that nation's economic director visited the state capitol. Taiwan produces many product including computer chips.