Dalton Spence

Health officials have issued a new warning against abusing the allergy medicine Benadryl after reports emerged of a "Benadryl challenge" gaining popularity on the Tik Tok.

A thirteen-year-old boy in Ohio passed away earlier this month after taking a dozen Benadryl tablets.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned in a statement Thursday that this can lead to "serious heart problems, seizures, coma or even death."

The Hominy Police Department is asking parents to spend time with their children to discuss the dangers of social media exposure and trends including drug abuse.

The HPD also added if you are a loved one is struggling with substance abuse to reach out and officers can provide assistance and resources.