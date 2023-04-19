Posted: Apr 19, 2023 9:14 AMUpdated: Apr 19, 2023 9:15 AM

Nathan Thompson

Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, called on Gov. Kevin Stitt to collaborate with tribal leaders to advance sports betting in the future.

Coleman was the Senate principal author of House Bill 1027, which would have legalized sports betting in Oklahoma. He said the demise of the bill in part was the lack of coordination between the executive branch and tribal leadership.

Coleman said he continues to believe that sports betting would be a good thing for the state but there are too many unresolved issues that ultimately killed the legislation this year.