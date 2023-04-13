Posted: Apr 13, 2023 9:42 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2023 9:50 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska School Board held a special meeting in a packed Pawhuska Elementary Cafeteria Thursday night regarding the boys’ varsity basketball head coach position.

The school board re-opened its decision to not retain Jason Snodgrass as head coach for the 2023-24 school year after many citizens voiced displeasure in the board’s decision. The board voted 4-1 against keeping Snodgrass in its monthly school board meeting on April 10.

Head Football Coach Matt Hennesy held the floor first in favor of retaining Snodgrass.

Out of the 16 people who spoke on the issue, 14 were for retaining Snodgrass. Two people were against keeping Snodgrass. One person being Krystal Rowland, who had this to say about the Huskie head coach in his second year at the school.

Pawhuska teacher and girls assistant coach Shelly Hurd mentioned how her son never had a consistent coach throughout his time in high school and feared this could be the case again with both coaches and teachers if Snodgrass was not reinstated.

Many people who spoke talked about how he bought food for their kids when they could not afford to and how much the students enjoyed him as a teacher.

After a lengthy executive session, the board flipped its vote with four members saying “yes” to keeping Snodgrass and one member declining to vote.

Snodgrass will have to go through sensitivity training which will begin this week.

Click here to view the meeting until the executive session through Pawhuska Public Schools Facebook Page