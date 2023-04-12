Posted: Apr 12, 2023 3:26 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2023 4:23 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man appeared in court this week on the charge of enticing/soliciting prostitution within 1000 feet of a church or school. According to an affidavit, Kevin Alexander Williams had his first incident of many, at a commonly known therapeutic location on SW Keeler Ave in July of last year. The affidavit states that Williams allegedly tried to uncover himself with the sheet multiple times but failed.

After the massage ended, Williams then handed a tightly rolled $50 bill and asked to book another massage a week later. The victim stated that the second massage the next week with Williams was different. When she entered the room, Williams was allegedly naked, face down on the table with a $100 bill on the table.

When the victim started the massage, Williams reportedly made inappropriate gestures on top of the massage table, and had to be stopped. Another victim in this case, at a different location, alleges that Williams exposed himself while lying on his back. This victims location was within 1,000 feet of a church property.

The victim said she later received allegedly inappropriate text messages from Williams ranging from complimentin her looks, to asking for illicit favors if he offered extra money. Williams made a $5,000 bond and will next appear in court on June 7th.