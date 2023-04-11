Posted: Apr 11, 2023 7:13 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2023 7:16 PM

Dalton Spence

Pawhuska had its monthly City Hall meeting where Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Mike McCartney brought up the newest business in town. Main Street Market, opened at 120 E. Main opened Thursday-Saturday.

McCartney also talked about his meeting with Oklahoma State Senator James Lankford.

Pawhuska City Hall meets every second Tuesday of each month at the Pawhuska Community Center.