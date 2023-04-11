Posted: Apr 11, 2023 2:07 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2023 2:21 PM

Dalton Spence

The toughest sport on dirt is back as the best bronc riders in the world will meet in Pawhuska for the Third Annual Osage Bronc Days.

Heather Blankenship appeared on Talk of the Town and says who you can expect to be there including some local talent.

Continuing the show will be a concert featuring Oklahoma Native and former bull rider Colten Jesse immediately after.

Bronc Days kick off at 7 p.m. at the Osage County Fairgrounds. General Admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Tickets are available online at Flatlandtickets.com.