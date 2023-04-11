News
City of Bartlesville
Special City Council Meeting Called for Thursday
The Bartlesville City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss and take possible action on a global lawsuit.
According to an agenda released Tuesday, the City Council will convene at noon to make a decision on whether or not the City of Bartlesville should enter into a settlement agreement with some retailers and manufacturers of opioids. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has made a recommendation to be a part of the settlement.
The meeting will be in the Council Chambers at Bartlesville City Hall, located at 401 S. Johnstone. It is open to the public.
