Water
Posted: Apr 11, 2023 5:50 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2023 5:50 AM
Hulah Lake at 4.61 Below Normal
Tom Davis
Current Readings
- 4.61 ft BELOW normal
- Pool elevation is 728.39 feet on 11APR2023 06:00 hours.
- At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Hulah Lake is 7259 acre-feet.
- Reservoir release is 4 cubic feet per second on Tuesday 11Apr2023 06:00.
- Conservation pool is 43.26% full.
- Conservation pool storage filled is 7259 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.19 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.
- Conservation pool storage empty is 9523 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.24 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.
Gate ChangeConditions at the time of Gate Change
-
Tuesday, 14 Mar 2023 1000
- Pool Elevation = 728.62 feet.
-
Total Release = 4 (cfs)
- Gate Release = 4 (cfs)
-
Gate Settings:
- 1 Low Flow Gates open 16.0 PERCENT
Evaporation Data
- 0.220 inches - 11APR2023 @ 07:00
Reservoir Data
|Elevation
|Incremental Storage
|Cumulative Storage
|(feet)
|(inches of runoff)*
|(acre-feet)
|(inches of runoff)*
|(acre-feet)
|Surcharge Pool:
|----
|----
|----
|----
|----
|Flood Control Pool:
|765.00
|6.33
|246954
|6.76
|263736
|Conservation Pool:
|733.00
|0.43
|16782
|0.43
|16782
|Inactive Pool:
|710.00
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|0
Streambed Elevation: 685.50 feet.
Top of Dam Elevation: 779.50 feet.
* Values in the above "inches of runoff" column are based on a contributing drainage area of 732.0 square miles.
Longitude: -96° 5' 18 Latitude: 36° 55' 44
Map of Hulah Lake Dam
Links for More Information
Graphsof Measured and Calculated Lake Parameters
View 24H and 7Day Graphs (Enlarged)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hulah Lake near Hulah, OK
Go to Tulsa District Water Control Home Page.
Disclaimer:These pages are subject to change.
