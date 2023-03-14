Elevation Incremental Storage Cumulative Storage (feet) (inches of runoff)* (acre-feet) (inches of runoff)* (acre-feet) Surcharge Pool: ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- Flood Control Pool: 765.00 6.33 246954 6.76 263736 Conservation Pool: 733.00 0.43 16782 0.43 16782 Inactive Pool: 710.00 0.00 0 0.00 0

Streambed Elevation: 685.50 feet.Top of Dam Elevation: 779.50 feet.* Values in the above "inches of runoff" column are based on a contributing drainage area of 732.0 square miles.Longitude: -96° 5' 18 Latitude: 36° 55' 44