Posted: Apr 10, 2023 10:14 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2023 12:56 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met Monday morning to take care of several end-of-month reports from March and also to approve a contract between the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and City Tele Coin Incorporated.

Undersheriff Jon Copeland says the agreement is for tablets and phone calls for inmates who are in the county jail. Copeland explained the agreement is a bit different than previous years.

The commissioners also re-appointed Tyler Vaclaw and Lester Gagan to the Washington County Public Facilities Authority Board of Trustees for two-year terms. The commissioners will meet again on Monday, April 17th.