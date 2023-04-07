Posted: Apr 07, 2023 9:59 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2023 9:59 AM

Tom Davis

KWON Radio was honored to play host to the executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society , Trait Thompson, board member Dave Sigman and former Senator John Ford on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday morning.

Trait Thompson and Dave Sigman gave us a little background and history of the Oklahoma Historical Society all that it does including helping out the Tom Mix Museaum in Dewey.

Senator John Ford said the Trait was the director that led the way for the major restoration project of the state capitol building that was just completed about a year ago.

Ford said that those going to the state capitol with the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce next week will be able to see the finished product.

Trait made a stop at KWON between the Vera Breakfast and the Arvest Forum in Bartlesville.

Listen to "OK HISTORICAL SOCIETY" on Spreaker.