Posted: Apr 07, 2023 9:33 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2023 9:33 AM

Nathan Thompson

Two Bartlesville High School seniors are among 132 Oklahoma students being honored with an Arts Excellence Award. Eric Mashburn is being recognized for instrumental music, and Nicholas Platon for instrumental music and piano.

Every spring, students from across Oklahoma receive special recognition at the Oklahoma Education Awards for Arts Excellence. The 33rd annual event, hosted by the Oklahoma Alliance for Arts Education, Oklahoma State Department of Education, Oklahoma Arts Council, and Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma, will be held on April 18 at 7 p.m. at the Masonic Temple in Guthrie.

High school juniors and seniors will be recognized individually in the ceremony for their remarkable talents and will receive awards in dance, drama/theatre, instrumental music, piano, visual arts and vocal music. Teachers and administrators will also be honored for their leadership and support of quality arts education and academic excellence in Oklahoma schools.