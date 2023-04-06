Posted: Apr 06, 2023 9:43 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2023 9:53 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Public School District has installed new technology that will allow Board of Education meetings to eventually be livestreamed.

Granger Meador, the school district’s executive director of technology and communications, explains why the new cameras and audio system were necessary.

After an internal test of the new system at the next scheduled board meeting, Meador says the school district will begin the live streams for the public, hopefully by May. He says the investment in the new technology will allow for the school board to hopefully reach more community members.