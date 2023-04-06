Posted: Apr 06, 2023 2:01 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2023 2:01 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care will host a panel of experts to discuss Alzheimer’s and dementia in our community on Tuesdau, April 25, at 3pm.. According to Development Director Angie Thompson, Elder Care’s primary focus of the organization is to serve as a resource center for families related to cognitive decline and other aging-related diseases.

Studies indicate that 5 percent of people aged 65 to 75 have Alzheimer’s disease. The Alzheimer’s Association reports that less than half of Americans immediately talk to their doctor when experiencing early memory or cognitive loss. And over 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. The state of Oklahoma reports that since 2020, there has been a 13.4% increase in reported cases of Alzheimer’s, and by 2025, 75,000 Oklahomans will be diagnosed.

“When Elder Care was formed in 1983, we learned that families in Washington County - caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia - needed more resources than available. There weren’t many choices for care, and Elder Care’s DayBreak and case management programs catalyzed services to those who needed them. In 2023 we continue to provide resources, including education, like the panel discussion we are hosting on April 25.”

Elder Care programs and services for those with cognitive decline also includes Brighter Living and case management; and a unique on-site DayBreak Adult Day Health & Activity Center that is available Monday through Friday, from 7:30 am – 5:30 pm.

“Many families have questions about treatment and resources, including what legal documents are needed, the cost of care, and what local support is available. The panel of experts will discuss general topics to help guide families in answering these and many other important questions.”

The panel of experts includes Marilou G Bork, LCSW, with 40 years of experience in mental health and hospice services; Kelly Shipley, AG-ACNP, a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP), and Certified Neuroscience Registered Nurse (CNRN). She works with Neurologist Dr. Jason L. King, MD, in Bartlesville; Bruce Robinett local attorney, has had a broad and varied practice over the years and now focuses primarily on business and estate planning; Christina Bishop is director of operations and DayBreak Adult Day Health & Activity Center at Elder Care; Jacob Guinan Alzheimer's Association Education Coordinator; and Father John O'Neill pastor of St. John Before the Latin Gate and St. James in Bartlesville.

The Panel of Experts seminar is not limited to those diagnosed, and all who are interested in the subject are encouraged to attend. Guests are asked to RSVP in advance to Elder Care at (918) 336-8500 and email questions for the panel to Angie Thompson, Elder Care Development Director, at AThompson@AboutElderCare.org.

The event is open to the public and will be held at Elder Care on Tuesday, April 25, from 3 – 4:30 pm. Elder Care is at 1223 Swan Drive, Bartlesville, OK, 74006.