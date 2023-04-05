Posted: Apr 05, 2023 1:36 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2023 1:36 PM

Nathan Thompson

News on Six Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer spent the lunch hour Wednesday with the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville’s meeting at Tri County Tech.

Meyer says the drought conditions that continue to plague portions of northern Oklahoma and southeast Kansas that have lowered Bartlesville’s drinking water supply have been concerning to him, but relief could be on the way.

Meyer says additional relief to the parched lands in Osage County should also be in the forecast, hopefully lowering the risk for fires that have devastated portions of west Bartlesville, Pawhuska and Barnsdall.