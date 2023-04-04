Posted: Apr 04, 2023 10:38 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2023 10:38 AM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey Public Authority meeting followed the Dewey City Council meeting Monday night with a couple of topics of conversation in what was a shorter meeting. They started by approving a resolution authorizing an agreement between the Dewey Public Works Authority and Arvest Bank for the lease agreement on a 2024 freightliner M2106 sanitation truck.

They also discussed the current water shortage situations, and how Dewey will follow suit to the decisions made in Bartlesville. City Manager Kevin Trease gave his update.