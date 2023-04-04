News
Dewey Public Authority Gives Water Updates
The Dewey Public Authority meeting followed the Dewey City Council meeting Monday night with a couple of topics of conversation in what was a shorter meeting. They started by approving a resolution authorizing an agreement between the Dewey Public Works Authority and Arvest Bank for the lease agreement on a 2024 freightliner M2106 sanitation truck.
They also discussed the current water shortage situations, and how Dewey will follow suit to the decisions made in Bartlesville. City Manager Kevin Trease gave his update.
The Dewey Public Authority meets on the first Monday of every month at 411 E Don Tyler Ave in Dewey
