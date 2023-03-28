Posted: Mar 28, 2023 2:45 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2023 2:47 PM

Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa, received unanimous approval for Senate Bill 1070 Wednesday, which allows mothers to receive a temporary disability placard to use for six months after giving birth. If signed into law, Oklahoma would become the first state to provide this assistance to new mothers.

Newhouse added that the placards would be yellow, which is symbolic of new life, and to indicate that they are for women only, as opposed to red temporary disability placards that can be used by either gender. They will expire six months after the date of birth.

Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, is the principal House author of SB 1070, which is now eligible for House consideration.