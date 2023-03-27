Posted: Mar 27, 2023 5:31 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2023 5:35 PM

Garrett Giles

Former Delaware Tribe of Indians Chief Dee Ketchum passes away.

A letter sent out by current Delaware Tribe Chief Brad KillsCrow on Monday announced the sudden passing of a great leader in Chief Ketchum.

Chief KillsCrow wrote:

"Chief Ketchum was instrumental in moving the tribe forward and will be dearly missed. I've known Chief Ketchum since I was a little boy. I've always looked up to him and respected his leadership."

Chief KillsCrow promised that he would keep pressing forward in order to continue Chief Ketchum's vision to better the lives of the Delaware people. KillsCrow says their thoughts and prayer will be with the family.