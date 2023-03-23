Posted: Mar 23, 2023 10:36 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2023 10:36 AM

Tom Davis

The victim of the shooting at the Brookhaven Apartments has been identified as 32-year-old Codie Edward King of Bartlesville.

The Bartlesville Police Department responded to a shooting that had taken place at 3:42 am on Wednesday in the 1400 Block of Southwest Santa Fe (Brookhaven Apartments). Once officers arrived on scene they located the body of Codie Edward King inside of an apartment.

According to bartlesville Police Capt Andrew Ward, BPD is looking for two people of interest in an alleged shooting that took place early Wednesday morning.

Joshua Brown AKA “Breezy” and Amber King.

Officers were advised that a white van with plastic on the windows was seen leaving the area. If anyone has information they are asked to contact our dispatch center at (918) 338-4001.

Colton Patch Tallchief has been identified as an dditional person of interest:

Colton Patch Tallchief

Please contact our dispatch center at (918) 338-4001 if you have information.

