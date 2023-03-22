News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Mar 22, 2023 6:28 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2023 6:28 AM
Bartlesville City Council to Weigh Water Conservation Measures
Tom Davis
The City Council is expected to consider modifications to the Water Storage Ordinance and a resolution to enact the emergency water rate provisions of the Water Shortage Ordinance during its April 3 meeting, According to City Engineering and Water Utilities Director, Terry Lauritsen.
Lauritsen tells City Beat, "The ordinance modifications will better define and update measures outlined in the Drought Contingency Plan, which was written following the drought of 2002."
Lauritsen said water use can easily double — or even triple — during the summer months, which will only compound the problem. He said evaporation also contributes to the problem during the summer months.
Some ways you can help:
- Take shorter showers. This is the No. 1 most effective thing we can do (indoors) to conserve.
- Consider installing "low flow" plumbing, i.e., toilets, shower heads, etc. Also, replace any leaky or defective parts.
- Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth or shaving.
- Never use the toilet as a wastebasket. Only human waste and toilet paper should go into the toilet — ever.
- Run the washing machine only when full and adjust the water level setting carefully.
- Stop or reduce outdoor watering.
For more information, see www.cityofbartlesville.org.
« Back to News