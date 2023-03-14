Posted: Mar 14, 2023 9:02 AMUpdated: Mar 14, 2023 9:02 AM

Tom Davis

The Senate has voted unanimously for legislation to help improve the effectiveness of school security drills in Oklahoma. Senate Bill 169, by Sen. Todd Gollihare, would require first responders to be on scene and directly involved in at least one security drill a year.

Current state law requires all public schools to conduct at least four security drills each school year. Additional drills may be conducted at the discretion of the district. Gollihare, R-Kellyville, said involving the first responders, who would be part of an actual emergency, will help enhance the effectiveness of these drills.

SB 169 would require school districts to notify law enforcement officers and emergency medical service providers at least 48 hours before conducting a security drill that they’re expected to attend.

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration. Rep. Ty Burns, R- Pawnee, is the principal House author. If the measure becomes law, it will take effect on July 1, 2023.