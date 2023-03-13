Posted: Mar 13, 2023 3:36 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2023 3:37 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County court Monday afternoon on the charge of malicious injury to property over $1000. William Glazier was arrested on Friday night after a disturbance was called to the Social Security office on the 900 block of Leisure Ln.

According to an affidavit, Glazier allegedly lost control of his vehicle on a curve and drove onto the grass of the Social Security office and caused damaging ruts that is estimated to be $200 of damage.

After losing control at the office, Glazier then allegedly approached a state worker and struck her vehicle with his fist, causing dents on the vehicle. The vehicle damage was estimated at $500. After striking the vehicle, Glazier then would allegedly strike an electronic lock with a metal bar on the office building. The lock was valued at $1500.

Glazier is currently being held over on a $10,000 bond and his next court date is set for March 24th.