Posted: Mar 13, 2023 9:49 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2023 11:47 AM

Tom Davis

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on Friday after a run on deposits drove the Northern California institution into insolvency, marking the largest bank failure since the financial crisis.

SVB’s downfall, which threatens to upend the U.S. venture capital industry, is sparking fears that other small and regional banks could face similar pressure amid soaring interest rates and shrinking deposits.

President Biden on Monday told Americans the nation’s financial systems were safe, seeking to project calm following the swift and stunning collapse of two banks that prompted fears of a broader upheaval.

The president said he’d seek to hold those responsible accountable, and pressed for better oversight and regulation of larger banks. And he promised no losses would be borne by taxpayers.