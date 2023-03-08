Posted: Mar 08, 2023 7:20 AMUpdated: Mar 08, 2023 7:21 AM

Tom Davis

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $2,000 contribution to Children’s Musical Theatre, a non-profit organization whose purpose is to enrich the lives of youth by providing quality musical theatre performance and educational opportunities.

The funds will be used for general operating costs to provide children the opportunity to experience all aspects of performing in a musical production including auditioning, singing, dancing and acting.

“Thank you so much to the Arvest Foundation for this amazing grant which will help us produce our 24th MainStage musical ‘The Wizard of Oz’ in July,” said Children’s Musical Theatre executive director Kristie Hewitt. “We will have over 70 children participating in the show this summer at the Bartlesville Community Center."

Arvest Bank mortgage lender Jill Carse presented the check to development director Rachel Miller and Hewitt.

“It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Carse said. “Children’s Musical Theatre has been inspiring young musical artists for over twenty years, and at the same time giving our community access to quality musical productions.”