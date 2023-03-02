Posted: Mar 02, 2023 3:41 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2023 3:41 PM

Garrett Giles

The full Senate gives unanimous approval Thursday to a measure to help more of Oklahoma’s students qualify for the state’s free tuition scholarship program, known as the Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program (OHLAP), or Oklahoma’s Promise.

Currently, one of the qualification requirements is completing the college preparatory curriculum in high school. Senate Bill 27, by Senator Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, would allow those wanting to attend a CareerTech to complete the basic core curriculum to qualify for the program.

“Our state and nation need more licensed professionals like electricians, plumbers, truckers, and healthcare professionals. These high-paying, licensed careers can be obtained through our CareerTech system, and expanding Oklahoma’s Promise to students who complete the less stringent core curriculum will help fill this workforce pipeline by providing them with this much-needed financial assistance,” Pemberton said. “We need to do all we can to support and encourage our students in whatever path they choose after high school to become successful, productive citizens. I’m grateful to my Senate colleagues for their support of this important workforce ready bill.”

SB 27 further modifies the state scholarship program by adding a qualifying composite SAT score of 1110 or higher, which is the equivalent to the current ACT score requirement of 22 or higher.

Currently, to qualify for OHLAP, students must be an Oklahoma resident; enroll in the scholarship program in the 8th-11th grade; meet the family income requirements; maintain a 2.5 cumulative GPA; complete the college preparatory curriculum; and be an upstanding citizen. Recipients get 100% of their tuition covered by the state to Oklahoma public two- and four-year institutions of higher education or a percentage of tuition to CareerTechs or private colleges or universities. The state provided more than $64 million in tuition payments to 14,852 Oklahoma students during the 2020-2021 school year.

The bill was requested by the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education and is supported by the State Regents for Higher Education. It now goes to the House for further consideration where Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, is the principal House author.