Posted: Mar 02, 2023 3:36 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2023 3:36 AM

Tom Davis

Early voting begins Thursday March 2, and continues on Friday, March 3, for voters in Washington County. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, have the option of voting early at the County Election Board at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4.

Early voting is not available at polling locations.

Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House, said early voting is open to all voters.

On the ballot is State Question 820 that asks whether recreational marijuana should be legalize for adults over the age of 21. SEE SAMPLE BALLOT

“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board—from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines,” House said.