Posted: Mar 01, 2023 4:19 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2023 4:19 AM

Tom Davis

Cherokee Area Council 469, Boy Scouts of America had a lot to celebrate when they held their Friends of Scouting Fundraiser Tuesday at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Scout Executive Phillip Wright was happy to announce that 2022 was full of bright spots for the local scouts:

⦁ 16 Eagle Scouts, three times the national average

⦁ 14 Dr. Charles Townes Super Nova Awards

⦁ Top 10% in the Nation in Female Diversity

⦁ Received 5 James E. West endowment gifts for a thirs straight year

⦁ Top 10% in the Nation for Fundraising Performance

⦁ Top 10% in the Nation for Ethnic Diversity