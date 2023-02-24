Posted: Feb 24, 2023 3:28 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2023 5:16 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) responds to a bank robbery.

According BPD Captain Andrew Ward, the robbery took place at Truity Credit Union at 2612 SE Washington Boulevard around 3:30 on Friday. Cpt. Ward says the suspect slipped a note to one of the tellers during the robbery. He says no weapons were used and no one was injured.

In a statement, Amy Grose, Truity Credit Union’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, confirmed the criminal act:

“At Truity Credit Union, our goal is to provide a safe workplace for our employees and visitors as we manage our day-to-day operations. However, we know the reality of today’s world is that there are those who are capable of disrupting the lives of others, for whatever motives they might have. Today, our organization has sadly fallen victim to an act of robbery.”

Cpt. Ward says the suspect pulled into the bank parking lot, parked the vehicle, and sat in the vehicle for a short time before entering the bank. He says the suspect then walked to the teller and provided them with a note. After collecting the money the suspect got back into the Chevrolet Equinox and exited the parking lot north on Washington Boulevard.

Grose says the robbery concluded when the suspect fled the scene. She says the robber was targeting cash, which resulted in the theft of an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket, black hat with white lettering, black gloves, blue jeans and blue mask. The suspect was described as a slender Caucasian 6’1’’- 6’2’’. Officers were also advised the suspect smelled of gasoline. Officers were told the suspect had stated bombs were placed around the building and would detonate. The suspect’s vehicle is a black Chevrolet Equinox that did not have a tag on it.

The affected location will be temporarily closed. Grose says activities normally occurring at the affected branch will be relocated to 501 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville until further notice. She says they will post any updates at TruityCU.org.

Counseling will be provided to employees who need it.

The suspect and the suspect vehicle (with no tag) are pictured, courtesy of the Bartlesville Police Department. Contact the BPD at 918.338.4001 if you have any information. Anonymous tips can be submitted at p3tips.com.

We will have more on this story when it becomes available.