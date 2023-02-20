News
Oklahoma
Posted: Feb 20, 2023 6:15 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2023 6:19 PM
US Congressman Brecheen Holds Bartlesville Town Hall
Tom Davis
U.S. Congressman Josh Brecheen on Monday did domething office holders rarely do anymore: he held a town hall and he did in Bartlesville at the Community Center with a very large crowd in attendance. Brecheen was told by a New Yourk Times reporter in the crowd prior to taking the microphone that live town halls just aren't done anymore.
As the the town hall began, Brecheen asked the crowd to join him in the pledge of allegiance and then he carefully reminded everyone how to best interact with one and other during the town hall and to always keep our challengeing views respectful.
Prior to the event, Congressman Brecheen gave and exclusive interview to Bartlesville Radio. We have made that into a podcast that you can play below. Brecheen talked to us about the Chinese spy balloon but he focused on the border issue and on the economy as he addressed runway spending at the federal level.
« Back to News