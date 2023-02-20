Posted: Feb 20, 2023 6:15 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2023 6:19 PM

Tom Davis

U.S. Congressman Josh Brecheen on Monday did domething office holders rarely do anymore: he held a town hall and he did in Bartlesville at the Community Center with a very large crowd in attendance. Brecheen was told by a New Yourk Times reporter in the crowd prior to taking the microphone that live town halls just aren't done anymore.

As the the town hall began, Brecheen asked the crowd to join him in the pledge of allegiance and then he carefully reminded everyone how to best interact with one and other during the town hall and to always keep our challengeing views respectful.