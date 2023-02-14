Posted: Feb 14, 2023 10:42 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2023 10:50 AM

Tom Davis

The Berney Family Foundation recently presented a generous contribution to Bartlesville’s Kiddie Park to fund the acquisition of a new ride.

Speaking on behalf of the Berney Family Foundation, Kennedy Curd exclaimed, “We all love Kiddie Park, and we want to be sure other kids and their families get to have as much fun as we always do!”

Their $75,000 donation gives a huge jumpstart to Kiddie Park’s plans to secure a bright future for the 75-year-old Bartlesville attraction. The gift is given in honor of Kennedy Curd, Brooklyn Curd, Lyra Berney, and Araya Berney, and in memory of Alli’s mother, Jana O’Gara Hawk.

With three generations of Berneys on hand, it was almost like a family reunion. Rand described his granddaughters as “the future of the Berney Family Foundation.” He explained, “This is the very first check presentation to be made by the third generation. There couldn’t be a more fitting beneficiary than Kiddie Park.” Patti chimed in to say, “Rand and I are thrilled that we can do this as a family. It’s so much fun to watch our kids bring their kids (our grandkids) back where we used to come as a family. This is a great way for us to ‘pay it forward’ for others’ enjoyment.”

After celebrating 75 years throughout the 2022 season, the Kiddie Park board is making big plans for this year’s sequel. Mark your calendar because the season starts on May 5th with the Park open on Friday and Saturday nights. Then beginning June 1st we’ll hit full stride welcoming guests on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.

Wayne Clark, Park Manager is already working at full steam to get the park ready for opening night. “We’re upgrading several of the rides and we’ve been wanting to add two or three new attractions. This gift makes it possible for us to add an exciting new ride, and I can’t wait until the details are confirmed so we can introduce it to the community!”

Kiddie Park has a long legacy of affordable summer entertainment for families near and far. “Last year we had over 20,000 guests from at least 6 states who bought 164,473 tickets during the 64 nights we were open,” stated Karrie Stutsman, Board member. “I wish you could have seen all the happy faces I did as kids and their parents stepped up to the window to purchase tickets for a night of fun!”

The Board’s bold vision for the next 75 years will require lots of additional help. “We’re actively seeking volunteers – both individuals and groups – to help with every aspect of our operations,” said Karrie. If you and your friends from a civic group, church, school, or work would like to pitch in we’d love to hear from you. Call me at 918-440-6949 for more information. What could be more fun than giving your spare time to provide a safe, fun environment where families make lasting memories?”

After presenting the big check, everyone climbed back in their cars promising to return as

soon as Kiddie Park opens. Ken Johnson, Board member and project manager, reminded the

girls to “bring lots of friends when you come, because tickets are only 75 cents, they never

expire, and the last train ride is always free!”

For more information about Kiddie Park, or to explore ways to be involved, visit us at

www.kiddiepark.net or call 918-336-5337.