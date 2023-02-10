Posted: Feb 10, 2023 11:38 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2023 11:38 AM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners will meet for weekly meetings with a rather shorter agenda than what it has been over the last few weeks.

One of the bigger items is to possibly approve a requisition to Architects in Partnership for $72,932.51. There will also be a presentation for the Older Americans Act Grant Program.

The commissioners meet at the Women’s Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska at 10 a.m.