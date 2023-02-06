Posted: Feb 06, 2023 8:44 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2023 8:44 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners talked about a water-line break at the jail last week and reviewed other items during their first meeting of February.

During the Commissioner’s report portion of the meeting, Chairman Mike Dunlap said that the county jail was without water for about two hours due to a water-line break last week.

Dunlap credited the Washington County Sherriff’s Office along with jail maintenance workers and city of Bartlesville’s help for restoring the water quickly.

Dunlap and Washington County Sherriff Scott Owen talk about the situation.

The commissioners also went over reports of depository accounts for multiple offices and departments across the county, and approved a change to a project for Washington County Emergency Management.