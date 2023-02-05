Posted: Feb 05, 2023 1:37 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2023 1:37 PM

Tom Davis

A team of four Bartlesville Madison Middle School students won first place in a regional round of a statewide and national mathematics competition called MATHCOUNTS, held at the University of Tulsa on Saturday.

The Madison team members are Emily Liu (6th grade), Carson Lee (8th grade), Eric Wu (6th grade) and Nick Du (7th grade). This annual event, part of a national mathematics contest system for middle school students, drew 97 students, among 14 middle school teams from all over northeast Oklahoma and the Tulsa metropolitan area. These Madison “mathletes” outscored some very impressive competition, placing first, ahead of Holland Hall, Jenks Middle School, All Saints Catholic School-Broken Arrow, Cascia Hall, Tulsa Union, and others. In the individual competition, Emily Liu earned 1st place overall, and Nick Du placed 10th out of the 97 students.

The Madison team now advances to the next round in statewide competition in Oklahoma City in March.

The MATHCOUNTS competition for middle schoolers is composed of questions as complex as high school algebra, geometry and probability. The program was established in 1983 by the National Society of Professional Engineers, the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and a Chicago-based insurance company, with the stated mission of providing engaging math programs to U.S. middle school students of all ability levels to build confidence and improve attitudes about math and problem solving. For more information, visit www.mathcounts.org .