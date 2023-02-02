Posted: Feb 02, 2023 1:20 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2023 1:20 PM

Dalton Spence

Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) today sent a letter to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) Chairman Alexander Hoehn-Saric amid rumors swirling that the Biden Administration is looking to ban gas stoves.

Lankford and Manchin wrote in their letter, “While a gas stove ban is not yet on the table, the lead up to one is. In October, the Commission adopted an amendment to begin the process of a Request for Information (RFI) to ‘seek public input on hazards associated with gas stoves and propose solutions to those hazards’….As you know, gas stoves are used in about 35 percent of households nationwide, nearly 40 million homes. The household figure in some states is closer to 70 percent.

“Natural gas stoves have been used for well over a century and have been proven to be both safe and efficient appliances… We understand the Commission’s mission is to ensure consumer safety. However, it is unclear what safety angle the Commission plans to take with the recent RFI.”