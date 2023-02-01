Posted: Feb 01, 2023 5:42 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2023 5:50 PM

Garrett Giles

A subject is arrested for suspicion of DUI after a truck runs into a building in Bartlesville causing minor damage.

Sergeant Chris Neal of the Bartlesville Police Department's (BPD) Criminal Investigations Division says a single vehicle appeared to have left the roadway near the Nowata and Silver Lake Road intersection. Sgt. Neal says the truck left the road at Nowata Road and Oakdale Drive. He says a subject was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

The man that was arrested was the only occupant of the vehicle. Sgt. Neal says there are no injuries to report at this time. He believes the subject driving refused EMS.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

A Google Map of where the accident took place is pictured below.