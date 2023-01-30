Posted: Jan 30, 2023 6:23 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2023 9:11 AM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was arrested on January 26th for assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Ricky Lewis was parked in a green SUV which the victim mistook as someone he knew, that was parked in front of the victim’s house. When the victim attempted to make contact with the driver, Lewis pointed a firearm at the victim’s face.

Lewis then shot him with a BB gun, and before leaving Lewis allegedly told the victim that he would be back later to “finish the job.” He was later arrested. He is currently being held over on a $75,000 bond and his next court date is set for February 3rd.