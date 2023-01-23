Posted: Jan 23, 2023 3:16 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2023 4:39 PM

Garrett Giles

Winter weather may makes its way into northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas by Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer at News on 6, things will be just cold enough as rain mixed with sleet arrives around 1:00 p.m. in Bartlesville and 2:00 p.m. in Coffeyville. Meyer adds that temperatures will be in the mid-30s until the precipitation arrives, which will send the temperature to near freezing conditions. He says snow will follow and it could be heavy at times.

1 to 3 inches of snow is in the forecast for the Bartlesville and Coffeyville areas. Meyer says travel advisories are in the forecast. He says elevated surfaces would be the biggest problem as temperatures will be around freezing by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday day is expected to be blustery and cloudy. Temperatures will be in the 30s that afternoon.

Meyer says worse travel conditions will be southeast of our listening area. He says places south of the I-44 corridor could experience bigger storms where 5 to 9 inches of snow are possible.

Graphic courtesy of News on 6