Posted: Jan 23, 2023 2:53 PMUpdated: Jan 23, 2023 2:58 PM

Garrett Giles

Candidates interested in filing for municipal office in four Washington County Municipalities will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, when the filing period ends. House reminds voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, Feb. 10, and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted for the following offices:

---

Town of Copan

Ward 1 (approx. 4 year term)

Ward 3 (approx. 4 year term)

Ward 4 (approx. 2 year unexpired term)

Ward 5 (approx. 4 year term)

Town Clerk/Town Treasurer (approx. 4 year term)

City of Dewey

Mayor (approx. 3 year term)

Ward 1 (approx. 3 year term)

Ward 2 (approx. 3 year term)

Ward 3 (approx. 3 year term)

Ward 4 (approx. 3 year term)

Town of Ramona

3 Trustees (approx. 4 year term)

Town Clerk (approx. 4 year term)

Town of Ochelata

3 Trustees (approx. 4 year term)

2 Trustees (2 year unexpired term)

Treasurer (approx. 4 year term)

---

Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website here, or by contacting the Washington County Election Board office at 918.337.2850. They can be emailed at washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue, Suite 4. Regular office hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.