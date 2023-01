Posted: Jan 23, 2023 10:35 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2023 10:36 AM

Tom Davis

It's city budget time. Appearing on CITY MATTERS, Bartlesville city manager Mike Bailey said that public hearings will be held on matters pertaining to the city budget involving services and infrastructure. He also mentioned that union negotiations are coming up.

A winter weather system is expected to drop some rain and snow on the Bartlesville area. Public Works Director Keith Henry says the city is ready. He is not anticipating much at this point