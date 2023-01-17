Posted: Jan 17, 2023 3:41 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2023 3:41 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) works a fatality collision in Osage County near Sand Springs.

According to the OHP, the accident occurred on Monday night along State Highway 97 close to Pond Drive. A 39-year-old man from Sand Springs struck a pedestrian, who died due to the injuries sustained in the collision. The man that passed has not been identified. The driver was uninjured.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation at this time.