Posted: Jan 13, 2023 2:31 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2023 2:31 PM

Chase McNutt

A Dewey man was seen in Washington County Court over an arrest that happened back in August of 2021. A Bartlesville Police officer responded to a possible domestic call in progress at the intersection of Hwy 75 & 3800 rd involving a Roy Cameron. According to an affidavit, the officer arrived noticing a Black Hyundai Sonata on and running in a driveway of the house.

After approaching the vehicle and asked for identification, Cameron refused and said multiple times that he did not have to give his information. It was observed by the officer that Cameron allegedly had blood shot eyes and smelled of an alcoholic odor on his breath.

Cameron then instructed the officer to leave multiple times, and became erratic. He would step out of the vehicle filming the officer and the interaction before finally being handcuffed and placed under arrest. He is currently being held over on a $4,000 bond and his next court date is set for January 18th at 1:30 pm