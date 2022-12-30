Posted: Dec 30, 2022 9:43 AMUpdated: Dec 30, 2022 9:43 AM

Community cooperation Thursday gave the residents of Caney much needed repairs and higher PSI levels in their water system.

Mayor Josh Elliott says pressure at the tower dropped to Zero PSI yesterday morning at the tower, and when the request was made on radio and on Facebook, Caney residents jumped into action.

Elliott says the entire town is receiving water, and the PSI levels were around 21 Thursday evening. He says he is proud to be the mayor of a town whose residents work together to help the entire community. He adds that the public works department went above and beyond their job descriptions as well to help bring the water system back into operation.

The city of Caney continues to be under a boil order until at least Monday, when samples can be tested by the KDHE.